Freehold Township, NJ schools closed by ‘cybersecurity incident’

💻 Monday's classes in the Freehold Township School District were canceled

💻 The district is working to restore full operations

💻 The specific impact to classroom learning was not disclosed

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — Parents were sent scrambling Sunday night when a Monmouth County school district unexpectedly canceled classes for Monday.

Freehold Township School District Superintendent Neal Dickstein said in a message to to school community said "technical issues to a cybersecurity incident in our network environment" was the reason for the sudden cancellation. He did not disclose specifically how the incident impedes operations in the district's eight schools.

The district has brought in an outside IT consultant to “assess, contain, remediate and fully restore operation,” according to Dickstein. The superintendent on Sunday night did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Freehold Township High School, which is part of the Freehold Regional High School School District, is open as usual.

Notice from Freehold Township School District sent 1/28/24 Notice from Freehold Township School District sent 1/28/24 (listener submitted) loading...

Other organizations hit by cyber attacks

The Egg Harbor Township School District was opening on a two hour delay due to “major electrical and mechanical issues” affecting all schools but did not disclose details.

New Jersey schools, hospitals and businesses have all been affected by cyberattacks over the past year.

💻Capital Health, with locations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and Hackensack Meridian Health's Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood and Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair were targeted by cyber attacks in December that affected operations for a time.

💻Borgota in Atlantic City was part of a cyberattack on all its facilities nationwide in September that left it unable to take reservations and rendered electronic keycards inoperable

💻 The Camden County Prosecutor's Office and Camden County Police Department were hit by simultaneous cyberattacks in March that initially locked up access to criminal investigative files and day-to-day internal administration functions.

The Bucks County, Pennsylvania county emergency communications system's computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system was attacked Jan. 21 and left dispatchers using pen-and-paper to take down emergency from 911 calls. County officials have identified the ransomware demand as coming from a group called "Akira."

The responsible groups in New Jersey attacks have not been disclosed.

Outside the Laura Donovan Elementary School in Freehold Township Monday morning. Outside the Laura Donovan Elementary School in Freehold Township Monday morning. (Joseph Hewes) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

9 Potential Pets Up for Adoption at the Toms River Animal Shelter Toms River Mayor Dan Roderick waived adoption fees at the township's animal shelter to help some of the animals find their "forever home." The shelter is located at 235 Oak Avenue and is open by appointment Sunday through Saturday 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 732-341-1000, ext. 8450.

Pet narratives provided by the Toms River Animal Shelter Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Must-visit NJ restaurants with James Beard nominated chefs New Jersey chefs and restaurants have continued to make the shortlist for James Beard Award semifinals for over a decade. Here are those must-try eateries open as of 2024. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt