Pack of assailants attack customers with chairs at NJ restaurant

TRENTON — Video of an assault on customers at a take-out restaurant could be mistaken for an old-school WWE match.

Police Director Steve E. Wilson said five males entered the Super Pollo II chicken restaurant on South Clinton Avenue on the evening of July 14. Video posted by police of the incident shows male customers being punched, kicked and hit with a chair and a bar stool.

The suspects also took items belonging to the customers, according to Wilson. The group then leaves the restaurant.

The suspects and the victim did not know each, according to Wilson. There is also no indication the victims did or said anything to the suspects before being assaulted.

Police try for adult charges against teen

Police filed robbery and weapon charges against all five.

Fausto Delacruz, 22, and Darrius Wade, 34, have been arrested.

A 14-year-old male was also charged in the assault. A juvenile petition was filed for him to face the same charges as the adults, according to Wilson. He also had a Mercer County court warrant for his arrest for another crime. He is now being held at the Middlesex County Youth Detention Center.

Wilson asked anyone with information about the other two suspects to call 609-575-2235.

Darrius Wade (L), Fausto Delacruz (Trenton police)

