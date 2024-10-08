Yellow ribbon for Hamas hostages sparks outrage at NJ school

✅ Fair Lawn schools said a Jewish club and Muslim group were told to remove flags and political symbols

✅ A Jewish parent disputes the school's account

FAIR LAWN — School officials ordered a Jewish student club to remove a yellow ribbon in support of hostages taken by Hamas and an Israeli flag while a Muslim club was allowed to display a symbol supporting Palestine, according to the mother of a Jewish club member.

Adi Vaxman, a mother attending the event, said that during a fair promoting 63 active clubs at Fair Lawn High School, the Jewish Student Union club was told by administrators to remove those items because they are considered "political." Only when she said something to Principal Paul Gorski was the Muslim Student Association told to adjust their display as well, she said.

In an unsigned statement issued Monday, Fair Lawn Public Schools attempted to clarify events at the fair, which were first reported by the New York Post.

The Bergen County district said both clubs were asked to make "adjustments" to items on their displays that had not been out originally because of the "disruptive impact that certain items were having on the learning environment."

"The school did not take any position with regard to certain symbols or items that were added to those clubs’ displays but simply asked both clubs to restore their displays to their original content. The school appropriately ensured that the Club Fair event provided an open opportunity for students to explore the various clubs on display."

Gorski did not respond when asked if clubs had to submit what would be displayed before the fair.

Parent says school 'deliberately mischaracterizes' events at the fair

Vaxman said the school's statement "unfortunately and quite deliberately mischaracterizes the events" at the fair and that the MSU display with the Palestinian flag and a Palestinian patterned scarf known as a keffiyeh.

"The Israeli flag and information about a trip to Israel were integral to the JSU's mission and purpose and have been on the table since the table has been set up first thing in the morning," Vaxman said. "Most concerningly, the statement completely ignores the reported behavior of Assistant Principal Dr. Baptiste-Bosco, who not only enforced these rules unequally but also made the statement to the JSU students that the hostages ribbon is political."

Vaxman said that the Israeli flag was part of the club's fair display in the past.

"The school's participation in the 'No Place for Hate' initiative rings hollow when Jewish students are subjected to such treatment, especially on Rosh Hashanah. Their claim of a 'zero-tolerance policy toward hate' is not reflected in their actions or in their response to this incident or other incidents we have been dealing with in the past, in a town that is 40% Jewish."

Screenshots from argument at American Dream /1/24 Screenshots from argument at American Dream /1/24 (Ali Vaxman via Facebook) loading...

Incident at American Dream

It's not the first time the Vaxman family has publicly had to defend Israel this year.

Vaxman said that her family was harassed on New Year's Day at the American Dream mall in the Meadowlands when her daughter wore an IDF jacket, a gift to her then-16-year-old daughter from her grandfather, a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces.

Video of the incident shows a young woman calling them "whores," yelling “free Palestine," and accusing them of supporting genocide. A second video also shows Vaxman's phone being slapped to the floor. Vaxman said that the other woman tried to punch her but instead hit her phone.

"You're recording me without my permission! It's free Palestine 'til I f***ing die b***h! Free Palestine 'til I f***ing die b***h! Free Palestine, you should be embarrassed you're supporting genocide!"

Vaxman also yells at the woman that Palestine is a "made-up lie" and doesn't exist.

Bergen County has New Jersey's largest Jewish population. Edan Alexander, a 2022 graduate of Tenafly High School and IDF soldier, was taken hostage by Hamas after their Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel. He is believed to still be alive a year later.

