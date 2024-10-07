Ex-NJ HS football star Jabrill Peppers charged with strangling victim

🏈 Jabrill Peppers was charged with assault early Saturday in Massachusetts

🏈 The East Orange native played for Don Bosco and Paterson Catholic in high school

🏈 He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday morning

New Jersey native and New England Patriots captain Jabrill Peppers was arrested Saturday morning on assault and cocaine possession charges.

Braintree, Massachusetts police said they responded early Saturday morning to home on a report of a fight between two people. The safety from East Orange was arrested and the other person was treated by first responders at the scene.

Peppers was charged with assault and battery; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; strangulation; and possession of a Class "B" substance believed to be cocaine, police said. Boston 25 reported that Peppers pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday morning and was issued a no-contact order.

His attorney told reporters there is video evidence that "completely contradicts the alleged victim's story" and expects Peppers to be completely exonerated.

Peppers was a NJ superstar

Patriots coach Jerod Mayo said Monday that Peppers called him and told him what happened but had no additional comment. The NFL was notified by the team.

For the Patriots game Sunday against Miami, Peppers was listed as "questionable" with a shoulder injury. He was then declared out of the game without an explanation.

Peppers played for Don Bosco Catholic School and transferred to Paramus Catholic and helped his teams win four championships. He attended Michigan State for two years and entered the NFL draft in 2017 giving up his NCAA eligibility two seasons early.

He was drafted by the Cleveland Browns and played two seasons before being traded to the Giants in a trade that sent Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland. He signed with the Patriots in 2022 and was named a captain.

