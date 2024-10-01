Everyone’s favorite game show is coming to NJ

On the Dennis and Judi show, we have talked to several people over the years who have been contestants on game shows, and I can’t even tell you how many times I watched a favorite game show of mine and wished that I could be on it.

But one of everybody’s favorite game shows, The Price Is Right, makes that dream come true for so many people with its tour around the country.

The Price is Right Live is coming to New Jersey, and if you’re a game show fan, you won’t wanna miss it.

It’s the classic game show we all grew up watching, and now it’s landing right here in NJ for several performances during the first week of October.

It’ll be coming to the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Then, it makes stops at the Tropicana in Atlantic City on October 4th, 5th, and 6th.

There’s something about The Price is Right that just screams fun. Maybe it’s the chance to win a car, or maybe it’s just the nostalgia of sitting at home guessing how much a can of soup costs.

But this time, it’s live. No Bob Barker or Drew Carey, and the show is not actually televised, but the energy? Oh, it’s still going to be there, and you might even get to be a part of it.

They’re bringing all the classic games like Plinko, Cliffhangers and of course, the Showcase Showdown.

Can you imagine the excitement of being in the audience, with the chance that your name gets called and you’re suddenly on stage, bidding on who-knows-what? Plus, both Red Bank and Atlantic City in early October are perfect for a little fall getaway.

So, if you’ve ever dreamed of hearing your name followed by those iconic words, this is your shot. Don’t miss it. You might just walk away with more than just a great story—you could win big.

For tickets, schedules, and more information click here.

