Here’s how the Longshoreman strike could be a nightmare in NJ

At midnight Tuesday, October 1st, some 45,000 dockworkers at 14 ports across the east and gulf coast could be on the picket line. And you probably can’t even imagine the ramifications of this.

A potential longshoreman’s strike could spell major trouble for New Jersey, and it’s something a lot of us might not even be thinking about. But let me tell you, the impact could hit us all in unexpected ways.

Our state is home to one of the largest shipping hubs in the country—the Port of New York and New Jersey—and if longshoremen walk off the job, it could cause a ripple effect that hits everything from grocery stores to the gas pumps.

Think about it: all those goods we rely on, from fresh produce to electronics, come through that port. If the longshoremen stop unloading ships, those items are stuck on the docks—or worse, not even getting delivered to the docks in the first place.

We’re talking about major delays in shipments, which means potential shortages, price hikes, and empty shelves in places we’re used to seeing fully stocked.

Think the pandemic all over again, with empty shelves and people hoarding toilet paper and other household goods. It’s also a nightmare to think about how long it takes to recover from supply chain issues.

It’s almost like we’ve just about caught up with the years of delays caused by the pandemic, and the thought of going into another situation like this is so scary as to be unfathomable.

It could also have a massive effect on our local economy. The port generates a ton of jobs and revenue for the state. A strike could put all of that at risk, leaving businesses scrambling and workers uncertain about their future.

And let’s not forget about the everyday New Jerseyan who just wants to go to the store and get what they need without having to worry about a supply chain issue.

So, while a strike might feel distant, like something that doesn’t affect you, think again: its impact could hit way closer to home than we realize, fingers crossed, they will work it out soon.

