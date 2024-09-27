Don’t miss the most stunning NJ flower field now in full bloom

They don’t call us The Garden State for nothing. Some of the most beautiful gardens in the country are right here in New Jersey. And we’re not just talking about fruits and vegetables.

When it comes to flowers, there’s so much to see and enjoy here in The Garden State if you’re a fan of beautiful blooms. Fall is the perfect time to take advantage of some of the most stunning flower fields in the northeast, if not the country. It’s also the ideal spot for a unique Instagram photo opportunity.

Holland Ridge Farms via Instagram Holland Ridge Farms via Instagram loading...

SEE MORE: Iconic NJ mall gets a makeover and this brand new name

Right now is hands down the best time to head over to Holland Ridge Farms if you’re looking to be surrounded by a sea of flowers all blooming at once. It's peak season and the fields are bursting with color.

You can pick your own flowers, snap photos that'll make your Instagram pop, and just enjoy the beauty of the sunflowers, gladiolus, dahlias and wildflowers. Plus, you can put together your own stunning bouquets. And it doesn’t stop there—there’s a ton of cool things to check out while you’re there.

Holland Ridge Farms via Instagram Holland Ridge Farms via Instagram loading...

First off, there are *millions* of U-pick flowers to gather up. Yes, millions. And if you’re a photo lover, you’re in luck—there are over 20 different floral photo props scattered around the farm, perfect for capturing those picture-perfect moments.

When you’re ready to take a break, grab a bite from one of the 20+ food trucks offering just about every type of delicious food you can imagine.

Holland Ridge Farms via Instagram Holland Ridge Farms via Instagram loading...

If you’re into shopping, the farmer’s market and makers market will have plenty to offer, from fresh produce to handmade crafts. And for some extra fun, hop on a tractor-pulled hayride to get around the farm in style.

The little ones will love the “Little Sprouts” petting zoo, and for the bigger animal lovers, the rescue animals at Big Buds will steal your heart. You can even take a horse-and-carriage ride, or if you’re feeling fancy, opt for a private gator ride.

Holland Ridge Farms via Instagram Holland Ridge Farms via Instagram loading...

They also offer a free handicap gator service to make sure everyone can enjoy the farm. Oh, and did I mention pony rides? There’s something for everyone at Holland Ridge.

This has to be the best farmers market in New Jersey If you’re looking for a great farmers market, you have to visit the Summit Farmers Market. This year they have over 50 vendors, offering a large selection of great produce from various local farmers, lots of specialty foods and more. There is also plenty of free parking. My dog and I went for a visit last week and took pictures of what they have to offer.

Vendors Not Pictured:

Adventure Kitchen

Angel Planet Foods

Anita's Baked Wonders

Bull 'N Bear Brewery

Fit Fed Puppy

Foraged Feast

Hummus Boss

Jana's Jammy

Java's Compost

Kariba Farms

Louis Organics

Luxx Chocolat

Made with Clay

Mangalitsa

Our Woods Maple Syrup

Roaming Acres Farm

Spice Sisters

Stefan's Polish Foods

Sustainable Haus

Valley Shepherd Creamery

WoodsEdge Farm

The Summit Farmers Market will be open every Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will last until November 20th. The market is located at Park & Shop Lot #1 on the corner of DeForest Avenue and Woodland Avenue.

Below are photos of some of the local vendors joining the farmers market this season:

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

LOOK: Cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey using data from Zillow. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈