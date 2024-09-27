Don’t miss the most stunning NJ flower field now in full bloom
They don’t call us The Garden State for nothing. Some of the most beautiful gardens in the country are right here in New Jersey. And we’re not just talking about fruits and vegetables.
When it comes to flowers, there’s so much to see and enjoy here in The Garden State if you’re a fan of beautiful blooms. Fall is the perfect time to take advantage of some of the most stunning flower fields in the northeast, if not the country. It’s also the ideal spot for a unique Instagram photo opportunity.
Right now is hands down the best time to head over to Holland Ridge Farms if you’re looking to be surrounded by a sea of flowers all blooming at once. It's peak season and the fields are bursting with color.
You can pick your own flowers, snap photos that'll make your Instagram pop, and just enjoy the beauty of the sunflowers, gladiolus, dahlias and wildflowers. Plus, you can put together your own stunning bouquets. And it doesn’t stop there—there’s a ton of cool things to check out while you’re there.
First off, there are *millions* of U-pick flowers to gather up. Yes, millions. And if you’re a photo lover, you’re in luck—there are over 20 different floral photo props scattered around the farm, perfect for capturing those picture-perfect moments.
When you’re ready to take a break, grab a bite from one of the 20+ food trucks offering just about every type of delicious food you can imagine.
If you’re into shopping, the farmer’s market and makers market will have plenty to offer, from fresh produce to handmade crafts. And for some extra fun, hop on a tractor-pulled hayride to get around the farm in style.
The little ones will love the “Little Sprouts” petting zoo, and for the bigger animal lovers, the rescue animals at Big Buds will steal your heart. You can even take a horse-and-carriage ride, or if you’re feeling fancy, opt for a private gator ride.
They also offer a free handicap gator service to make sure everyone can enjoy the farm. Oh, and did I mention pony rides? There’s something for everyone at Holland Ridge.
