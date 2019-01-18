Eric Scott’s slow cooker balsamic chicken

With another winter storm headed our way, I'm getting out my slow cooker to make a delicious and savory chicken dish that your family will love as much as mine!

Serve this balsamic chicken over rice, pasta, or egg noodles. It will fill your whole house with delicious smells while it cooks all day!

Watch the video to see how it's done!

Shopping list:

2 lbs. boneless, skinless chicken thighs

2 cups sliced onion

2 cups sliced mushrooms

1 cup thick-cut carrots

1 cup chicken stock

3-6 oz. of balsamic glaze (not balsamic vinegar)

1 sprig of fresh rosemary

