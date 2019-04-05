Eric Scott’s one pan cheese stuffed mini meatloaves

Meatloaf can be a polarizing meal, but love it or hate it: this ain’t your momma’s meatloaf.

A flavorful blend of lean beef, pork, and veal combines with savory spices and sharp cheddar cheese to make a meal that is simple and delicious. As easy as this one-pan meal is to make, the cleanup is even easier. Just line a baking sheet with foil, and cleanup is as easy as peeling off the foil and wiping off the baking sheet. Done. Simple. Delicious.

The mini meatloaves are stuffed with sharp white cheddar cheese and roasted with baby potatoes and green beans. Feel free to use whatever cheese you like, and switch up the veggies. Diced sweet potatoes, broccoli, asparagus, or cauliflower are great substitutions or additions.

Your shopping list is below, then watch the video to see how it’s made.

Shopping List:

2 lbs. meatloaf mix (lean beef/pork/veal)

1 cup plain breadcrumbs

2 eggs

16 oz. cubed white cheddar cheese

2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

2 Tbsp. horseradish

1 Tbsp. onion powder

1 tsp. ground oregano

1 tsp. dried thyme

3-4 dashes Worcestershire sauce

Olive oil (for potatoes and green beans)

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cups green beans (washed and trimmed)

2 cups baby potatoes

