EMT recorded people in Hunterdon rescue squad restrooms, cops say

A member of two Hunterdon County rescue squads spent years recording people while they used the squad house restrooms, officials said.

Douglas Gimson, a 31-year-old father from Hampton, was charged on Dec. 3.

Prosecutors said he "observed and secretly recorded multiple men and women" without their consent in the bathrooms at the Lambertville-New Hope Rescue Squad from about November 2016 until May 2017 and at the Flemington-Raritan Rescue Squad from November 2019 until March 2020.

A spokesman for Hunterdon County Acting Prosecutor Michael J. Williams told New Jersey 101.5 he was employed by both rescue squads.

Gimson was charged in Flemington with one count of third-degree invasion of privacy and one count of fourth-degree invasion of privacy. He was also charged in Lambertville with one count of third-degree invasion of privacy and one count of fourth-degree invasion of privacy.

Williams asked anyone with information about Gimson to call the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit at (908) 788-1129.

The Lambertville-New Hope Rescue Squad page Facebook page has a post about Gimson receiving a Commendation of Heroism from Solebury, Pennsylvania, saying that he was first to arrive at a burning house and rescue a victim.

His grandfather, Douglas E. Gimson, was an assemblyman who represented Hunterdon County until his death in 1962, a month before he won the primary race posthumously.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ