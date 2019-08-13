Eli Manning to the Eagles, here’s how it could happen

It's a deal with the devil. It's an unholy alliance and I feel like taking a shower after writing this but it could be a deal that makes sense for both the teams involved, their fan bases and the player. Here it goes...

The Eagles have reportedly lost quarterback Nate Sudfeld for 6 weeks with a wrist injury. From the time it happened the names began surfacing of who the birds should get to back up the injury prone Carson Wentz. Surely there must be someone out there that could just come in and win the Eagles the Super Bowl. If such a quarterback existed he would already by on an NFL roster, and he is. Here's a scenario that could work for both the Eagles and the New York Giants.

First off, with Sudfeld only out until October, they do nothing. Go with Cody Kessler and Clayton Thorson while seeing if you ca upgrade though the waiver wire. Then let the games begin. If by the Oct 29 trade deadline, Carson is out shaky and the Giants are out of it and have switched to Daniel Jones, then Howie Roseman calls Dave Gettleman and makes an offer for Eli Manning. Again, I can't believe I'm writing this but here's why it makes sense for everyone.

The Eagles get a player who has won not one but two Super Bowls, works in an offense that is similar and can handle the playoff pressure. He knows all of the opposing defenses like the back of his hand. He also had a good year last year despite what people say. He hasn't lost it and knows he's out at the end of the year.

Once the Giants switch to Daniel Jones, there should be no going back, especially to a quarterback who is on the last year of his contract. If you're Eli, it's a lot easier to get a deal next year of you've taken a team deep into the playoffs and maybe won a third Super Bowl. What about Giants fans who would like to say goodbye to Eli? Guess what, the two teams play each other at the end of the season which could give a meaningless game something special.

This would not be the first time the Giants have sent their starting quarterback to back up a Eagles QB. In 1980 The Eagles signed former Giant starter Joe Pisarcik to back up Ron Jaworski for their Super Bowl run. Not the same but just a precedent.

Could such a deal be made? Eagles general manager Howie Roseman does seem to find those players you never would have thought would come and Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman has already traded Odell Beckham Jr. and let Landon Collins walk out the door. To get a draft choice before Eli leaves isn't such a bad idea. If the Giants really hold him in the high regard they say they do, they give him a chance to win again, but only if they are eliminated and made the switch to Daniel Jones.

Would such deal be made? Probably not, but what would you have said last year if I told you, Antonio Brown, Odell Beckham Jr. and Joe Flacco would be traded? Hey you never know.