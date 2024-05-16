It’s not the uniform you’d expect on an Eli Manning bobblehead. The younger Manning brother has certainly been made into a bobblehead before. It’s been done in his 16 years as New York Giant. He was even the subject of an Ole Miss figurine.

Now he’ll be in Yankee pinstripes.

It’s been announced that on Sunday, Aug. 4, the two-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback will be at Yankee Stadium for an Eli Manning bobblehead day. The first 18,000 fans through the gates will receive one.

Los Angeles Rams v New York Giants Getty Images loading...

In addition to that Manning will be throwing out a ceremonial first pitch. You can bet he’ll have nerves of steel. And this isn’t his first time.

Back in 2012, he threw out a first pitch at Citi Field prior to a Mets-Reds game. At that time he said, "I know you can't one-hop it down there, so if I miss, I'll miss high.”

He missed. And he missed high.

He also threw with his left arm carrying his daughter Ava. She’s now 13 years old.

Manning played some baseball in high school for Isidore Newman, but never pitched. For the most part he played shortstop and second base.

Manning wouldn’t commit back then to liking Mets over Yankees or vice versa. He said he was simply a “New York fan.” Smart.

The bobblehead giveaway on Aug. 4 is part of the NY Giants’ 100th Season Day. Yankees take on Blue Jays that day with a 1:35 p.m. start. For more information go here.

Super Bowl XLVI Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images loading...

