Egg Harbor Township, NJ woman sentenced for killing mom, baby in crash
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township woman has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for her role in a 2019 crash that killed a mother and her infant son.
Nancy Cavanaugh, 68, was sentenced on Monday, a little more than three months after she pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree aggravated manslaughter.
According to authorities, Cavanaugh was speeding and under the influence of multiple substances, including alcohol, when she left her lane on English Creek Avenue and collided head-on with a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Somers Point resident Alisha Williams.
Williams and her 10-month-old son were killed in the crash.
