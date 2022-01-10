EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township woman has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for her role in a 2019 crash that killed a mother and her infant son.

Nancy Cavanaugh, 68, was sentenced on Monday, a little more than three months after she pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree aggravated manslaughter.

According to authorities, Cavanaugh was speeding and under the influence of multiple substances, including alcohol, when she left her lane on English Creek Avenue and collided head-on with a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Somers Point resident Alisha Williams.

Williams and her 10-month-old son were killed in the crash.

