Easy dinner — protein, fiber, greens and melted cheese
I love a great casserole. I also love repurposing leftovers. Here’s a simple dish that you can make with the leftover sauce that you made with the leftover pork chop! And yes, everything tastes better with melted cheese on top.
Here’s what you do:
Enjoy!
Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app
Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.
More from New Jersey 101.5: