Easy dinner — protein, fiber, greens and melted cheese

I love a great casserole. I also love repurposing leftovers. Here’s a simple dish that you can make with the leftover sauce that you made with the leftover pork chop! And yes, everything tastes better with melted cheese on top.

Here’s what you do:

Take a glass casserole dish and cover the bottom with the leftover tomato/pork sauce.

Heat oven to 375 and put dish in to heat up.

Boil water and salt when it comes to a boil, add pasta. I use protein pasta or ancient grain Einkorn penne.

6-7 minutes, drain the pasta and add to the heated sauce dish. Mix well.

Sauté spinach in a separate pan. Heat a little olive oil, throw in the spinach and add salt, pepper and red pepper flakes.

Enjoy!

