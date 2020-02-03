Is it gravy or sauce? Either way, it’s really good

Bill Spadea's pork chop and sauce recipe

So I cleaned out the fridge again this weekend. Got inspired by one leftover pork chop from our dinner Thursday and some roasted sausage from Saturday. Made a simple sauce that can be eaten with or without pasta. “Sauce in a dish” with some crusty Italian bread was a staple in my wife Jodi’s home growing up.

Here’s how I made a great meat sauce with leftovers:

  • Chopped up some onions and sautéed them in a little olive oil. Added hot pepper, black pepper, thyme and Italian seasoning.
  • After the sausage browns, add a few pieces of chopped pepperoni.
  • Then chop up some garlic and add it to the pan, cook for about a minute. Don’t burn the garlic!
  • I also chopped up some carrots to join the onions, adds a little sweetness to the sauce.
  • After a minute, deglaze the pan with some white wine, about a glass.
  • After everything gets hot again and the liquid begins to burn off, time to add the tomatoes. I use a can of pureed, paste and diced.
  • Salt and add some additional hot pepper and let it cook on a simmer. I left it on the stove on a low simmer for about six hours.
  • Before serving, pull out the pork chop bones, the meat should fall right off.

