EAST ORANGE — Harrowing abuse accusations involving the 14-year-old who disappeared for roughly a month before her mother was charged with with child endangerment last week have been detailed in a criminal complaint.

According to the complaint against Jamie Moore as first obtained by ABC 7 Eyewitness News and also New Jersey 101.5, the 40-year-old mother had previously stabbed her teen daughter in the shoulder with a steak knife.

Moore is also accused of spraying Jashyah Moore in the face with bleach, pulling out her braids, kneeling on her neck and back and hitting her in the head with objects including a frying pan, on separate occasions.

Prosecutors have said that Jamie Moore forced the teen to log out of online school during the 2020-21 school year and failed to enroll her daughter in school during the 2021-22 school year, after moving to another community.

Jashyah Moore was found by the NYPD at a women’s shelter in New York, after a media blitz about her "vanishing" in broad daylight in mid-October.

She was checked out at Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Emergency Room and then taken to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office where she spoke with detectives.

The following day, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said at a press conference that Jashyah Moore was "an extremely resilient and resourceful young lady and she decided she wanted to be someplace other than where she had been and she made it happen."

Jamie Moore was arrested Friday, on two charges of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Jamie Moore (Essex County Prosecutor's Office) her children (Jamie Moore via GoFundMe)

Tipping point

The girl came home with groceries on Oct. 14, the day she went missing, but had lost her mother's Electronic Benefit Transfer card, according the complaint.

Jamie Moore had grabbed the teen by the neck, scratching her and saying "not to come home" if she couldn't find it, the complaint said.

The complaint also said that she had previously forced her daughter to panhandle for money, giving a monetary “goal” to collect before she could come home.

Jashyah had suffered bruising and scarring amid at least two years of physical abuse, according to the same complaint, and often found her forced to care for her 3-year-old brother.

Both children have been removed from the home by the state Department of Child Protection and Permanency.

A detention hearing for Jamie Moore has been slated for Wednesday.

Donations to a GoFundMe page created by Moore asking to help fund the search for her daughter have been disabled, according to GoFundMe spokeswoman Kelsi Gantt.

"If any donor would like to request a refund in the meantime, we will process it for them," Gantt told New Jersey 101.5.

