East Orange, NJ teen is found safe in NYC, after a month missing

A 14-year-old girl missing for a month from North Jersey has been safely found in New York City,

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens announced late Thursday night.

Jashyah Moore was said to be safe and "being provided all appropriate services," Stephens said in a written release after 9:30 p.m.

She would be returned to New Jersey shortly, he added.

In addition to East Orange Police, the FBI and State Police had joined the investigation, Stephens had said at a Wednesday briefing on the teen's last known whereabouts.

Moore, whose stepfather is an East Orange police officer, had last been seen at Poppie's Deli on Central Avenue in East Orange on Oct. 14, before vanishing "without a trace" Stephens had said at the mid-week press conference.

The case had garnered national attention, featured by "The View" on Wednesday morning.

A $20,000 reward for information leading to the teen's safe return had been raised by the Essex County Crime Stoppers Program and some concerned local business owners.

A new press briefing was set for Friday at 11 a.m., to be led by the prosecutor's office.

