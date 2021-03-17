East Brunswick warehouse worker killed by truck driver, police say

EAST BRUNSWICK — A truck driver with a suspended license was charged with the death of a man found on the floor of a warehouse on Tuesday morning.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said Kimberly Holmes, 39, of Port Norris, stuck Uttam Sharma, 43, of Jackson Heights, New York, as she drove up to a loading dock at a warehouse located at 19A Cotters Lane around 6:12 a.m.

The prosecutor did not disclose the details of what led to Sharma being struck.

RND Logistics is located at this address.

Holmes is charged with third-degree causing death or injury while driving with a suspended license.

Ciccone asked anyone with information about this incident to call East Brunswick Police at 732-390-6900 or her office at 732-745-4194.

