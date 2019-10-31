The Eagles were buyers at the trade deadline, hoping to add help in the defensive backfield and maybe a wide receiver. The Jets were sellers shopping among others safety Jamal Adams and wide receiver Robby Anderson. The Jets general manager Joe Douglas left the Eagles to take his current job. Couldn't these two teams have worked something out?

The Dallas Cowboys wanted Adams bad. A source confirmed to Jane Slater of the NFL Network that the Cowboys were offering a 2020 first round draft choice plus a third-day pick, according to her twitter account, but the Jets thought Adams was worth a one and two second rounders.

ESPN's Rich Cimini, per Chris Mortenson, tweeted that the Packers were reportedly offering a 4th for Anderson but New York wanted a second. Surely, Douglas and Eagles Howie Roseman could have worked something out.

Adams, the number 6 overall pick for the Jets out of LSU in 2017, was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2018 and is a team leader and great locker room presence. He's genuinely upset that his team tried to trade him. Having Adams in the Eagles defensive backfield would have been a huge upgrade, as well as a solid piece for years to come.

The birds were going after Jacksonville's Jalen Ramey who was eventually dealt to the Rams for two first-round picks and a fourth, according to USA Today. Adams would have been a nice consolation prize as the Eagles try to make another playoff run. Same with Anderson, a Temple grad and bona fide deep threat, who led the Jets in 2018 with 50 receptions for 752 yards and 6 touchdowns. He could have been a hero in Philadelphia not only this year but long after DeSean Jackson is gone. That is if he ever comes back.

What's surprising to me is that when you see what these other teams were offering for Adams and Anderson versus what the Jets were asking for, that these two former colleagues couldn't have found a way to make something happen. I realize the importance of draft picks, but when you look at recent Eagles drafts and know that you're trying to win a Super Bowl, plus if you do it, those picks would be later in the rounds, I would have found a way to get it done.

More from New Jersey 101.5: