South Jersey fans get something they haven’t seen for 21 years

There are some sports records you just know are never going to be broken.

Cal Ripken's consecutive games played streak, Barry Bonds' home run record, Pete Rose's hits record, and those are just a few to name.

They're etched in history, likely forever. We may have just seen a record end this weekend that will never be broken.

The Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC East for the second consecutive year, the first time the division has had a repeat champion since 2003-2004, when the Eagles won it back to back then.

It's the longest time a division has gone this long without a repeat champion, and it's a record I can't imagine will ever be broken.

Eagle fans find themselves in familiar territory once again this time of year. They're going to the playoffs for the fifth consecutive year. They've won the NFC East for the 12th time since the turn of the century, and they have 20 playoff wins since then. Two of them coming in the Super Bowl.

The Eagles have been one of the model franchises since 2000, and there doesn't seem to be any end in sight for their run of dominance.

So South Jersey fans find themselves in familiar territory. While their counterparts up north are bumbling around losing double-digit games each season, the Eagles put pedal to the medal and have won double digit games for the fourth straight season.

The model franchise continues to get better each and every year, and this year, they ended a streak that had gone on for far too long.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

