One of the cutest downtowns in Jersey also has one of the best coffee shops.

I’ve traveled to tons of downtowns around New Jersey, and somehow this one has escaped me for a long time.

I’ve lived near it my entire life, but Moorestown is one town I haven’t been to.

I changed that last month when I went to French Press Cafe. They’re located at 2 East Main Street in Moorestown.

The décor inside is set up so that you can enjoy your coffee in-house. They've got cozy seating, ornate accents, and a layout that encourages you to sit at a table and drink your coffee there.

I counted numerous people who had their laptops with them, doing work while sipping their coffee. It's conducive to that because they have spacious seating arrangements all around the place. There's even a room you can rent out if you want as well.

As for the coffee, I got a gingerbread chai latte, and it was amazing. I also got a beignet to go with it. For as good as their coffee is, they have just as many tempting treats to have with it.

If you want to look at what coffee they offer, you can view their menu here for hot coffee. You can view their cold drink menu here. And if you're wondering what pastries they have, you can find that menu here.

I highly recommend this place for your next cup of coffee, and take a stroll around Moorestown while you're there as well.

