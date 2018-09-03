Eagles cups have New England Dunkin’ customers seeing red

Dunkin' Donuts may be a New England institution, but the company likely infuriated local football fans just in time for the start of the season due to snafu with their cups.

Fun 107 in Massachusetts reported some customers who went to their local Dunkin' stores came home with cups sporting the logo of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. New England Patriots fans are likely still smarting from the Eagles winning the championship over their team, and seeing the logo likely didn't help them get over the loss.

For the most part the reaction on the radio station's Facebook page was one of amusement, though some people seemed legitimately upset that an Eagles cup had made its way into Pats country.

"That's it! New England no longer runs on Dunkin," an amused Steven Correia said.

"Yeah I would destroy the cup this is New England baby! That's our team!!!! Get your head together Dunkin," a less amused Julia Trafka said.

The company said the Eagles cups were a mistake and that they were making sure that New England stores had the right materials.

