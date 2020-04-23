A man who was driving drunk with a suspended license caused a three-car crash that killed a longtime staffer with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, authorities said.

The crash on Route 40 in the Mays Landing section of Hamilton occurred shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday, when a car driven by Eduardo Ibanez-Sanchez, 34, of Vineland, rear-ended a car driven by Little Jeffrey Grier, 56 of Mays Landing, authorities said.

The impact pushed Grier's car into oncoming traffic, where it was struck on the passenger side by a truck driven by Amed Feliciano, 51, of Hammonton, authorities said.

Grier was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Ibanez-Sanchez was not seriously hurt, while Felciano escaped injury.

Ibanez-Sanchez was charged with being involved in a fatal motor vehicle crash while driving with a suspended license. It wasn't known Wednesday if he had retained an attorney.

“We were incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of our friend and colleague, Jeff Grier," Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said. "Jeff was undoubtedly one of the kindest, most selfless people I have ever encountered. While members of our agency are trained to respond to tragic events in the normal course of their duties, it is never 'normal' when you respond to an incident where a colleague or family member has sustained fatal injuries. We join Jeff’s family and friends in the mourning of his loss."

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)