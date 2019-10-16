Drunk, drugged woman killed a mother and infant, NJ cops say

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township woman speeding while under the influence of alcohol and drugs crashed into a car, killing a woman and her infant, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The head-on collision happened Feb. 26 on English Creek Avenue.

Police said Nancy Cavanaugh, 66, veered across the road and slammed into a car driven by 31-year-old Somers Point resident Alisha Williams. The impact killed Williams and her 10-month-old son, Amari Koman Charles.

Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Wednesday that Cavanaugh was speeding and that she was under the influence of alcohol and the anxiety medication alprazolam, a benzodiazepine that is not supposed to be mixed with alcohol.

Cavanaugh was arrested on Tuesday on two counts of aggravated manslaughter and was being held at the Atlantic County jail. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Wednesday whether she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Alisha Williams with her son. She and the 10-month-old were killed in a crash in February 2019. The other driver has been charged. (Greenidge Funeral Homes)

Williams, who was engaged to be married, worked as a residential assistant at the ARC of Atlantic County, which provides services with people with disabilities.

Her obituary says that Williams' "life changed forever" after the birth of her son.

"God sent, Amari's arrival pushed Alisha to further herself. She changed her eating habits, enrolled in college and put her all into planning Amari's future," the obituary says.

"Amari was showered with endless love and support at home. Alisha and Ricky took no short cuts when it came to caring for him and gave him the best of everything."

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.