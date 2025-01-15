What’s going on? Huge difference in U.S. teen drug and alcohol use

🍷 Good news: Teen drug and alcohol use continues to decline, survey says

🍷 It's been a downward trend across the U.S. since the pandemic

🍷 One NJ expert offers reasons for the decline

Drug and alcohol use among teenagers is down in the U.S.

The good news from a survey from Monitoring the Future at the University of Michigan Survey Research Center shows record numbers of teens abstaining from drugs, alcohol, and tobacco since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the results, 66% of 12th graders reported no use of alcohol, marijuana, cigarettes, and e-cigarettes in past 30 days. 80% of 10th graders nationwide reported abstinence from substance use, and 90% of 8th graders reported no recent use.

The survey has been conducted annually since 1975.

smoking a joint at party rez-art loading...

So, why the continued decline?

Young people are relying on and are becoming more informed about the health risks involved with the use of alcohol and illicit drugs, and as a result of that, they are making intelligent choices, said Angelo Valente, executive director of The Partnership for a Drug Free New Jersey.

“This has been an effort that’s been going on for decades, and I think that we’re finally, hopefully seeing results that will continue to last, and that these messages will continue to penetrate and be effective in reaching young people,” Valente said.

In New Jersey, for example, Valente said The Partnership for a Drug Free NJ has been working with hundreds of school districts in the state, educating students from grades 3 through high school.

Many of the programs involve young people to become advocates, understand and do research about the impact of these drugs.

It’s the peer-to-peer messages, messages coming from kids to kids, that’s proving to be effective, he said.

Coronavirus concept. Note COVID-19, Protective medical mask and pill capsules for treatment coronavirus. Novel corona virus outbreak. scaliger loading...

The COVID-19 Pandemic

According to the survey, the decrease in drug usage during the pandemic was a bit of a surprise to the experts. They said the lockdowns caused a lot of depression and they thought a rise in drugs and alcohol use among teens would have followed. But the lockdowns had the opposite effect.

But Valente is not surprised. He said what is being seen post-pandemic is a tremendous amount of support that exists in communities and schools for young people. That support and level of help that’s out there is making a huge difference.

Pot smoking (Cabezonication) Pot smoking (Cabezonication) loading...

Marijuana Use is Down

Also surprising in the survey is that marijuana usage among teens continues to decline, despite an increase among adults.

At The Partnership for a Drug Free NJ, Valente said they have created public awareness campaigns targeting teens and looking at the impact of marijuana on teens.

That impact could mean maybe not being as fast as a runner if they’re on the track team, or not getting into the college of their choice because their grades dropped as a result of daily marijuana use.

“I think we’ve been able to reach teens at an interest level that they’re at, and I think that’s making a huge difference in their decisions,” Valente said.

Opened pack full of cigarettes closeup Tarzhanova loading...

What about tobacco use?

One area that did show a significant increase in nicotine pouches among teens, according to the survey. It’s not clear if this is leaning towards a broader health concern, but the pouches have properties that appeal to teens like using different flavors such as mint and menthol.

These products are being marketed to appeal to young people, and they’re working, Valente said.

So, it’s the job of people who are involved in the communities, schools, and prevention to provide the alternative message, which is to talk about the real risks involved and be able to provide this information to as many young people as possible so they can make intelligent choices, he said.

Teen drug use and alcohol is on the decline, according to a study (Canva) Teen drug use and alcohol is on the decline, according to a study (Canva) loading...

Bottom Line

New Jersey has had a very comprehensive approach to addressing the issue of substance use disorder among young people, Valente said.

Having a coordinated effort with state government, school districts, communities, and The Partnership for a Drug Free NJ has made a huge difference.

“I think that’s such an important part of the success is having everyone working together, and delivering that same kind and real message to young people. Ultimately, we hope that this message will continue to be effective in having young people make the right decisions,” Valente said.

In the meantime, parents and teachers can help keep the momentum of this downward trend of alcohol and drug use among teens going.

Valente said it’s important to talk to young people about these issues. Have conversations with them, and be honest.

If kids understand how drugs and alcohol will impact their athletic abilities or their chances of getting into the college of their choice, then hopefully these consequences will cause concern and allow them to make the best decisions going forward.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom