Driving disaster — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

(AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) loading...

KFAR AZZA, Israel — Republican presidential hopeful Chris Christie on Sunday visited Israel, expressing solidarity in Israel's war against Hamas and saying the U.S. must stand “shoulder to shoulder” with its close ally.

Christie toured a kibbutz that was ravaged in the Oct. 7 rampage by Hamas militants that triggered the war and was meeting Israeli leaders during his one-day visit. The former New Jersey governor is the first candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination to visit Israel.

David Greedy, Getty Images David Greedy, Getty Images loading...

Heavy rains flood your vehicle in the street. Strong winds send a tree branch through your car's windshield.

You may have automobile insurance, because New Jersey requires it, but you may also be completely out of luck in these instances when it comes to coverage.

In order to be covered for vehicle damage caused by natural disasters, you would have had to have made the choice to purchase comprehensive coverage when picking your policy.

Homes along Troy Ave in Bellmawr (Google Maps/Bellmawr police) Homes along Troy Ave in Bellmawr (Google Maps/Bellmawr police) loading...

BELLMAWR — A South Jersey man is charged with first-degree attempted aggravated sexual assault after a disturbing break-in at his neighbor's house, according to published reports.

Edward Lynch, 29, is also charged with second-degree charges of disarming a police officer, burglary, and child endangerment, as well as third-degree aggravated assault, fourth-degree resisting, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, reported NBC 10 Philadelphia.

Alonzo D. Blakey (SCPO/Google Maps) Alonzo D. Blakey (SCPO/Google Maps) loading...

BRIDGEWATER — A Somerset County man barricaded himself in a condo and held a woman for hours until SWAT was forced to breach the residence, according to authorities.

Alonzo Blakey, 50, is charged with second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful weapon possession, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said.

Canva Canva loading...

Total spending on each student at New Jersey schools rose by over 12% during the 2021-2022 school year, according to a state report.

For each student, New Jersey schools spent an average of $27,627.

But some school districts are spending much more per student.

This is the most expensive home for sale in NJ right now Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski/Townsquare Media

These NJ school districts have full day pre-K More New Jersey school districts than ever have begun to offer preschool programs. The following communities have free, full-day pre-K, thanks in part to state funding.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

First flakes: When does snow season start in NJ? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.