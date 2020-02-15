Driver’s arm broken by brick after Turnpike road rage, cops say

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A driver's arm was broken in a road rage attack on Valentine's Day.

A 44-year-old man ended up with a bleeding and broken arm after an SUV driver who followed him from the New Jersey Turnpike threw a landscaping brick through the man's passenger window while they were stopped on Old Trenton Road, Police Deputy Chief James Ryan said.

The man and the other driver, who was in a blue or black SUV, had taken Exit 8A about 3 p.m. Friday, then traveled south on Route 130 before stopping on Route 535.

The man said the SUV driver tried to get into his vehicle but the door was locked. The SUV driver then picked up a landscaping brick from the side of the road and threw it through the window, the man told police.

The SUV driver, who was about 25 to 30 years old and wearing a dark hat, got back in his car and drove south on Route 535, police were told.

The injured man, who said that the SUV driver had started the aggression, was taken to Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center.

Ryan asked anyone who witnessed the incident to call township police at 732-329-4645.

