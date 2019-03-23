DPW director in Gloucester charged with sexual misconduct, theft

FRANKLIN (Gloucester) — The township's Public Works director was charged with inappropriate sexual conduct in the workplace and stealing office cash.

Charles M. Bosco, 53, of the Malaga section, was charged Wednesday with official misconduct and criminal sexual conduct.

Township Administrator Nancy Bren told told NJ.com that Bosco was still on the job.

According the the criminal complaint in the case obtained by NJ.com, Bosco is accused of grabbing the employee as she showed him something on a computer screen and forced her head to his waist, where her head made contact with his penis through his clothes.

The employee claimed Bosco continuously harassed her by hitting her rear with a ruler, touching her breast through her clothing and pressing his crotch against her shoulder.

The complaint also said Bosco kept proceeds from selling scrap metal instead of giving it to the municipality.

