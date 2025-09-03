Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Monday:

John Hawley, Theresa Hawley John Hawley, Theresa Hawley (John Hawley via Facebook) loading...

🚨Police say two vehicles collided on Route 206 in Shamong

🚨One of the vehicles overturned into Atsion Lake, according to police

🚨At least four people died on NJ highways during Labor Day weekend

SHAMONG — Two people died in a crash on Route 206 after their vehicle rolled over into a lake Monday night, according to the State Police.

State Police Trooper Christopher Postorino said a Ford F350 pickup truck traveling south on Route 206 driven by Derek Gantham, 21, of Tabernacle collided with a Toyota sedan heading west on Quaker Bridge Road just before 8 p.m. The impact caused the Toyota to overturn into Atsion Lake, Postorino said.

Toyota driver John E. Hawley and passenger Theresa "Teri" Hawley, both 66 from Marlton, died in the crash. They were married, according to a Facebook post by their son, also named John.

"My parents have just bin (sic) in car accident and passed away took both both my parents this is horrible horrific heartbreaking god please help me get through this I really can’t take no more," John Hawley wrote.

David Lyons of PA admits taping teen in LBI shower (abingtonpd.org/, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) David Lyons of PA admits taping teen in LBI shower (abingtonpd.org/, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

A 44-year-old Pennsylvania man has admitted to secretly recording a young, naked victim in a bathroom at a Long Beach Island rental property.

On Friday, David Lyons pleaded guilty to manufacturing child sexual abuse material and invasion of privacy in Ocean County Superior Court. The plea stems from a Beach Haven incident two years ago.

On July 21, 2024, Beach Haven police received a report that a 15 year-old girl had been videotaped while using an outdoor shower at a rental property.

The teen was a relative of Lyons, according to police in his Montgomery County hometown.

They searched the rental property and seized electronic devices belonging to Lyons.

Investigators with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Squad found that Lyons had secretly recorded two victims — a juvenile and an adult — the summer before in a bathroom at a different rental property in Beach Haven in July 2023.

New York Avenue beach in Lavallette 9/2/25 New York Avenue beach in Lavallette 9/2/25 (Janet Messineo Garrison via Facebook) loading...

🚨The man was swimming on an unguarded Lavallette beach Tuesday morning

🚨There was a moderate risk of rip currents in effect

🚨The swimmer was pronounced dead at Community Medical Center in Toms River

LAVALLETTE — A man drowned Tuesday while swimming at an unguarded Ocean County beach, officials said.

The Ocean County Sheriff's Office told New Jersey 101.5 the victim, a 39-year-old Totowa man, was swimming at a beach off New York Avenue. Jersey Shore Hurricane News reported the man was rescued by firefighters using a jet ski. He was brought to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was pronounced dead, JSHN reported.

The man became caught in a rip current and was screaming for help, Lavallette police told NBC Philadelphia.

Julie Rizzitello pleads guilty to sex assault of students (nee Julie Whille) Julie Rizzitello pleads guilty to sex assault of students (nee Julie Whille linkedin.com julieann-whille, Google Maps) loading...

An Ocean County woman has admitted to sexually assaulting two different students while working as a Wall Township High School teacher.

Julie Rizzitello, of Brick Township, pleaded guilty in Monmouth County Superior Court last week to two counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Police found that Rizzitello engaged in various sexual acts with one of the victims starting earlier in 2024, in at least three towns – Wall, Brick and Belmar.

James Dodd, the mayor of Dover, claims the local police department is wiretapping Dover municipal buildings (Town of Dover Police Department via Facebook/Town of Dover via Facebook/Canva) James Dodd, the mayor of Dover, claims the local police department is wiretapping Dover municipal buildings (Town of Dover Police Department via Facebook/Town of Dover via Facebook/Canva) loading...

🔴 Dover Mayor James Dodd accuses local police of wiretaps

🔴 Police Chief Jonathan Delaney says it's "misleading"

🔴 It comes after the police chief sued the mayor, claiming harassment and defamation

DOVER — A local clash between the mayor of this New Jersey town and its police chief is escalating to the state level with claims of illegal wiretaps and political retaliation.

Mayor James Dodd says he's seen evidence that the Dover police are secretly recording phone calls to and from the town hall.

Dodd said he learned about the wiretaps only last week.

According to the Dover mayor, the police department confirmed — through an open public records request — that it was recording and storing all telephone conversations.

"The lack of notice by the Dover police department to town employees and residents that the phone lines were being recorded raises serious legal and ethical concerns, as well as questions of accountability," Dodd said.

