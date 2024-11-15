Double whammy for New Jersey commuters — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

Six Flags Great Adventure officially announced Thursday that it will shut down Kingda Ka, the country's highest and fastest roller coaster, and retire four others.

As first reported by New Jersey 101.5, after months of speculation Kinga Ka has closed for good and will be replaced by "a multi-record-breaking launch coaster" that will open in 2026. The name of the coaster was not disclosed.

"We’ll unveil an all-new, multi-record-breaking launch coaster, a must-ride attraction sure to capture fans' imaginations,” park president Brian Bacia said in a statement.

EVESHAM — A 14-year-old teen was charged with arson in connection with one of the wildfires that burned acres of dry forest in the past month.

EVESHAM — A 14-year-old teen was charged with arson in connection with one of the wildfires that burned acres of dry forest in the past month.

It is the second arrest made in connection with the recent wildfires.

Evesham police announced the arrest of a 14-year-old Marlton teen in connection with a wildfire on Sycamore Avenue in Evesham that burned 52 acres on Oct. 30 and 31. The teen was arrested on Nov. 7 and charged with aggravated arson and causing or risking widespread injury or damage.

Future plans for the historic Gillian's Wonderland amusement park are becoming clearer.

Future plans for the historic Gillian's Wonderland amusement park are becoming clearer.

After providing fun family memories for generations, Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City closed in October.

Owner Jay Gillian, who is also mayor of Ocean City, said the amusement park had been losing money for years and simply was no longer a viable business.

At the time, he refused to say who he sold the property to or discuss future plans.

The group 'Friends of Ocean City New Jersey History and Culture' had briefly launched a campaign to try and save Gillian's Wonderland, but it appears those efforts have failed with the sale of the property to a hotel developer.

Canva Canva loading...

New Jersey law enforcement officials hope their message is loud and clear to rule-breakers and wannabe criminals: they're not going easy on people who break into homes.

The Garden State is about a month into a law that stiffens penalties for burglaries and home invasions. Police departments have to let some more time pass before determining whether the harsher rules are making a difference.

"We want to get people off the street and stop threatening other families," Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll told New Jersey 101.5.

Rather than alienate suburban commuters in an election year, New York's governor slammed the brakes last spring on a plan to launch America's first "congestion pricing" tolling system, which aimed to discourage people from driving into the most traffic-choked parts of Manhattan by slapping them with a $15 toll. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said it was the wrong time to hit drivers or businesses with new costs.

Rather than alienate suburban commuters in an election year, New York's governor slammed the brakes last spring on a plan to launch America's first “congestion pricing” tolling system, which aimed to discourage people from driving into the most traffic-choked parts of Manhattan by slapping them with a $15 toll. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said it was the wrong time to hit drivers or businesses with new costs.

