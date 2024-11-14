This is what will replace Gillian’s Wonderland Pier in Ocean City, NJ

🎡 Famous Jersey Shore amusement park will be torn down

Future plans for the historic Gillian's Wonderland amusement park are becoming clearer.

After providing fun family memories for generations, Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City closed in October.

Owner Jay Gillian, who is also mayor of Ocean City, said the amusement park had been losing money for years and simply was no longer a viable business.

At the time, he refused to say who he sold the property to or discuss future plans.

The group 'Friends of Ocean City New Jersey History and Culture' had briefly launched a campaign to try and save Gillian's Wonderland, but it appears those efforts have failed with the sale of the property to a hotel developer.

A rendering of the proposed ICONA in Wonderland hotel proposed for the site of the now closed Wonderland Pier in Ocean City, NJ

Photo: ICONA Resorts

What's next for Wonderland Pier?

ICONA Resorts operates seven hotel/resort properties in New Jersey and has purchased Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City.

Recently, the developer presented its vision for the property to the Boardwalk merchants association.

Plans include a 252-room hotel as well as retail space along the 6th street boardwalk.

Construction of the complex would take nearly two-years, pending approval from Ocean City officials. Plans provided to breakingac.com detail a 7 1/2 story hotel building with an old style architecture that honors Ocean City's seashore history.

The property could be called "ICONA in Wonderland" with a nod to the historic 97-year history of the amusement pier.

There is demand for hotel space in Ocean City, which has lost approximately 2,000 hotel rooms over the last 30-years.

Many merchants have been supportive of the development plans, but no formal proposal has been made and no vote on the redevelopment of the site has been scheduled.

Will anything be preserved?

Two of the most iconic rides at Gillian's Wonderland Pier will reportedly be preserved.

The giant Ferris wheel with it's stunning views of the boardwalk and ocean will be a center point of the new hotel complex.

ICONA Resorts/Townsquare Media illustration

ICONA also plans to preserve the carousel, but it may be relocated on the property.

Despite including those rides in development plans, Friends of Ocean City New Jersey History and Culture still opposes the redevelopment saying it is not a good fit for Ocean City.

What's next?

Formal plans will need to be presented to the Ocean County Planning Board for review and approval. A public hearing will also need to be held.

Multiple studies, including an environmental impact statement, may also have to be completed.

