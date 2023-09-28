Door-to-door weed delivery — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

The Millstone Board of Education Tuesday became the latest Monmouth County district to rescind its policy 5756 after learning it was not a mandatory state policy.

The policy advises schools to accept and respect a student’s declared gender identity, without a need for parental consent for a change in name, pronouns or other at-school attributes.

At issue is whether or not the policy keeps transgender students safe from their parents who may not understand their decision, or shuts out parents completely.

The wheels are moving on getting marijuana shipped right to your door in New Jersey.

On Wednesday, the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission opened the application window for operations interested in transporting cannabis from dispensaries to your home.

What's unknown right now is when delivery will actually be up and running in the Garden State. The application process will last several months.

TRENTON — As a defiant New Jersey Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez continues to resist calls from his own party to resign, a major Republican has emerged with a plan to force the indicted elected official to step down.

Assembly Minority Leader John DiMaio, R-Warren, announced the idea late Wednesday morning, minutes after Menendez pleaded not guilty in Manhattan’s federal court.

Sad news if you're a Springsteen fan. Even sadder news if you have tickets to one of his upcoming shows in November and December.

It has just been announced that Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed the rest of their 2023 concert dates as The Boss continues to recover from peptic ulcer disease.

Peptic ulcers are open sores that develop on the inside lining of your stomach and the upper portion of your small intestine, according to The Mayo Clinic.

Workers from the New Jersey Department of the Treasury are fanning out across the state this week to help people fill out applications for property tax relief.

Known as the ANCHOR Outreach Team, about 300 workers can help with the application and and answer questions about the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters benefit (ANCHOR).

