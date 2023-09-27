🎤 Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band postpones rest of 2023 tour

Sad news if you're a Springsteen fan. Even sadder news if you have tickets to one of his upcoming shows in November and December.

It has just been announced that Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed the rest of their 2023 concert dates as The Boss continues to recover from peptic ulcer disease.

Peptic ulcers are open sores that develop on the inside lining of your stomach and the upper portion of your small intestine, according to The Mayo Clinic.

According to his official website, Springsteen will continue treatment through the rest of the year on his doctor's advice.

"With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024," the statement read.

Rescheduled dates for each of the 2023 shows, including the ones postponed earlier this month, will be announced next week. All will take place at their originally scheduled venues.

Those unable to attend the new dates and who purchased their tickets through official ticketing companies will have 30 days to request a refund.

Springsteen released a statement shortly after the news was announced. "Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year."

Just days after performing three stellar nights at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (Aug. 30, Sept. 1, and Sept. 3), the Springsteen camp announced all remaining September shows would be scrapped because New Jersey's son was sick with peptic ulcer disease. These included some shows that had been postponed once before in March when Springsteen had again taken ill.

With no shows scheduled for October 2023, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band had planned to resume the tour on Nov. 3 in Canada at Rogers Arena, Vancouver. The tour was scheduled to wrap up on Dec. 12 in San Francisco, California.

Springsteen's two postponed shows at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Aug. 16 and Aug. 18, have already been rescheduled for Aug. 21 and Aug. 23, 2024.

Get better, Bruce!

