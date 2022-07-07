UNION BEACH — The doggy paddle proved to be a little too much to handle for one Jersey Shore pup.

A 10-year-old Siberian Husky named Caiden was rescued Monday off Union Beach after swimming 1.5 miles into the ocean, according to the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

The pooch jumped into the Raritan Bay, separating from his owner.

Someone spotted Caiden in distress while doggy paddling in the water on July 4 and reported the incident to the Union Beach Police Department.

Caiden, the 10-year old Siberian Husky is rescued from the ocean by members of the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office Marine 1 Unit (Photo Credit: MCSO Facebook ) Caiden, the 10-year old Siberian Husky is rescued from the ocean by members of the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office Marine 1 Unit (Photo Credit: MCSO Facebook ) loading...

Caiden was then picked up by members of the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office Marine 1 unit, who located the dog, brought him on board, then navigated shallow waters to reunite him with his owner on shore.

Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden commended his team for a job well done, according to the Facebook post.

Caiden, the 10-year old Siberian Husky is rescued from the ocean by members of the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office Marine 1 Unit (Photo Credit: MCSO Facebook ) Caiden, the 10-year old Siberian Husky is rescued from the ocean by members of the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office Marine 1 Unit (Photo Credit: MCSO Facebook ) loading...

Caiden appeared to be tired, but in good shape without any injuries.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.