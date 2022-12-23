Police: Dodge Charger in deadly wreck after fleeing crime in South Brunswick, NJ

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A Dodge Charger involved in a deadly crash on Thursday had been fleeing the scene of a crime, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

A male rear-seat passenger in the Dodge was found dead by responding officers, while the others from that car ran away.

Prosecutors did not say what the crime was. They also did not say if they have identified any suspects.

South Brunswick police said three other vehicles were impacted in the wreck at the intersection of Beekman Road and Old Beekman Road around 4:30 p.m., leaving three of them hurt — one seriously.

South Brunswick deadly crash Thursday Old Beekman Beekman intersection

The site is not far from where Beekman Road meets up with Route 1.

Authorities were seeking the public’s help on Friday in finding a dark sedan that was in the area at the time of the crash.

The investigation has involved multiple agencies, also including the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office and the FBI, according to township police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Garrison of the South Brunswick Police Department at 732-329-4000 X 7486 or Detective Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4328.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5.

