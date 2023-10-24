Disgusting rumors over student death — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:
⬛ Sen. Menendez enters not guilty plea to a new conspiracy charge
NEW YORK — U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez returned to Manhattan federal court Monday to challenge a new criminal charge alleging that he conspired to act as an agent of the Egyptian government when he chaired the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
“Not guilty,” Menendez, 69, said when Judge Sidney H. Stein asked him for a plea to the charge. It was his first appearance before Stein, who is expected to preside over a trial tentatively scheduled for May.
⬛ Prison for NJ man's crimes, including crushing cat to death
A 30-year-old Pleasantville man has been sentenced to a total of four years in prison, for two violent and disturbing acts.
Michael Ciarla pleaded guilty to fourth-degree aggravated assault by pointing a firearm and third-degree cruelty to animals via torture resulting in death of the animal.
⬛ Sauced' NJ cop evades police after running red lights, cops say
ATLANTIC CITY — A city cop is suspended without pay as he faces criminal charges for eluding a traffic stop while "a little sauced," according to court documents.
Fariyd Holmes, 36, of Mays Landing is a detective with the Atlantic City police. He was born in the city and graduated from Atlantic City High School in 2005, according to the police department.
⬛ NJ isn't even close to being the safest state in the U.S.
New Jersey has a greater police presence than any other state, but it doesn't even make the top third in a new list of the safest states in the country.
In an analysis released Monday by the personal finance website WalletHub, New Jersey earned 53.54 points out of a possible 100 for the safety of its residents.
⬛ Shopping for Halloween candy in NJ is turning into a real scare
If you haven’t bought your bags of Halloween candy yet to hand out to trick-or-treaters, listen up. The candy is going to be more expensive this year than last.
Higher sugar prices are making Halloween a bit scarier this year, said Carl Gould, business analyst and president of business management firm, 7 Stage Advisors in Butler.
