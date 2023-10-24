Disgusting rumors over student death — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

Menendez Bribery AP loading...

NEW YORK — U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez returned to Manhattan federal court Monday to challenge a new criminal charge alleging that he conspired to act as an agent of the Egyptian government when he chaired the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

“Not guilty,” Menendez, 69, said when Judge Sidney H. Stein asked him for a plea to the charge. It was his first appearance before Stein, who is expected to preside over a trial tentatively scheduled for May.

Michael Ciarla (ACPO) NJ man sentenced for putting gun to victim's head, crushing a cat NJ man sentenced for putting gun to victim's head, crushing a cat loading...

A 30-year-old Pleasantville man has been sentenced to a total of four years in prison, for two violent and disturbing acts.

Michael Ciarla pleaded guilty to fourth-degree aggravated assault by pointing a firearm and third-degree cruelty to animals via torture resulting in death of the animal.

Atlantic City police Det. Fariyd Holmes (AC police via Facebook) Atlantic City police Det. Fariyd Holmes (AC police via Facebook) loading...

ATLANTIC CITY — A city cop is suspended without pay as he faces criminal charges for eluding a traffic stop while "a little sauced," according to court documents.

Fariyd Holmes, 36, of Mays Landing is a detective with the Atlantic City police. He was born in the city and graduated from Atlantic City High School in 2005, according to the police department.

Canva Canva loading...

New Jersey has a greater police presence than any other state, but it doesn't even make the top third in a new list of the safest states in the country.

In an analysis released Monday by the personal finance website WalletHub, New Jersey earned 53.54 points out of a possible 100 for the safety of its residents.

jenifoto jenifoto loading...

If you haven’t bought your bags of Halloween candy yet to hand out to trick-or-treaters, listen up. The candy is going to be more expensive this year than last.

Higher sugar prices are making Halloween a bit scarier this year, said Carl Gould, business analyst and president of business management firm, 7 Stage Advisors in Butler.

History of the M&M: How each amazing color came to be Even the colors themselves have a fascinating backstory. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts Over the past several years, state lawmakers have taken on the challenge of dealing with accused child predators among ranks of teachers and educators.

The following individuals were arrested and charged in 2021 and several years earlier. Some were convicted and sentenced to prison. Others have accepted plea deals for probation and some cases were still pending. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

After 83 years, beloved NJ diner abruptly forced to shutter doors Remembering the Gateway Diner in Westville, South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.