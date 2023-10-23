Prison for NJ man’s crimes, including crushing cat to death
🔻 NJ man gets prison for putting ‘gun’ to another man’s head
🔻 Man also admitted to intentionally crushing a cat
🔻 Animal’s limbs were all broken beyond repair
A 30-year-old Pleasantville man has been sentenced to a total of four years in prison, for two violent and disturbing acts.
Michael Ciarla pleaded guilty to fourth-degree aggravated assault by pointing a firearm and third-degree cruelty to animals via torture resulting in death of the animal.
Ciarla admits to crushing girlfriend’s cat by slamming door
In November 2021, a cat with numerous broken bones was rushed to the Absecon Veterinary Hospital, where it had to be euthanized.
All of the animal’s limbs were broken beyond repair or treatment.
Ciarla admitted in an August plea that he had intentionally slammed the door on his then- girlfriend’s pet cat multiple times.
Month earlier, put a replica BB gun to man’s head in parking lot
A month before the horrific attack on the cat — Ciarla was charged with aggravated assault stemming from his use of a .177 caliber BB gun, a replica of a .44 caliber revolver handgun.
During an incident in Asbescon, Ciarla had placed the gun directly to the back of another man’s head. He had also cocked the gun, after the victim had tried to walk away.
The encounter happened in the parking lot of the Hi-Point Pub, before 5 a.m., Patch reported.
Ciarla fled that scene but was arrested after being found under a trailer and a brief standoff with police.
After entering his guilty plea, Ciarla had requested the court to either reduce his terms or to order them to be served concurrent, which a judge denied.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
LOOK: Most common jobs 150 years ago in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker
30 'poorest' neighborhoods in NJ
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
LOOK: These Are the 50 biggest retailers in America
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer & Zack Abrams
LOOK: Which movies were filmed in New Jersey?
Gallery Credit: Stacker