Prison for NJ man’s crimes, including crushing cat to death

🔻 NJ man gets prison for putting ‘gun’ to another man’s head

🔻 Man also admitted to intentionally crushing a cat

🔻 Animal’s limbs were all broken beyond repair

A 30-year-old Pleasantville man has been sentenced to a total of four years in prison, for two violent and disturbing acts.

Michael Ciarla pleaded guilty to fourth-degree aggravated assault by pointing a firearm and third-degree cruelty to animals via torture resulting in death of the animal.

Absecon Veterinary Hospital (Google Maps) Absecon Veterinary Hospital (Google Maps) loading...

Ciarla admits to crushing girlfriend’s cat by slamming door

In November 2021, a cat with numerous broken bones was rushed to the Absecon Veterinary Hospital, where it had to be euthanized.

All of the animal’s limbs were broken beyond repair or treatment.

Ciarla admitted in an August plea that he had intentionally slammed the door on his then- girlfriend’s pet cat multiple times.

Example of .177 caliber BB gun (via Amazon.com) Example of .177 caliber BB gun (via Amazon.com) loading...

Month earlier, put a replica BB gun to man’s head in parking lot

A month before the horrific attack on the cat — Ciarla was charged with aggravated assault stemming from his use of a .177 caliber BB gun, a replica of a .44 caliber revolver handgun.

During an incident in Asbescon, Ciarla had placed the gun directly to the back of another man’s head. He had also cocked the gun, after the victim had tried to walk away.

Hi Point Pub, Absecon (2021, Google Maps) Hi Point Pub, Absecon (2021, Google Maps) loading...

The encounter happened in the parking lot of the Hi-Point Pub, before 5 a.m., Patch reported.

Ciarla fled that scene but was arrested after being found under a trailer and a brief standoff with police.

After entering his guilty plea, Ciarla had requested the court to either reduce his terms or to order them to be served concurrent, which a judge denied.

