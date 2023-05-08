Did your NJ hospital get a lower safety grade?

⚫ Which NJ hospitals got lower safety grades?

The new Leapfrog Group hospital safety review gives most New Jersey hospitals a safety grade of A or B, but 15 hospitals were given a grade of C.

Adelisa Perez-Hudgins, the director of quality for the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute, a watchdog organization that works with the Leapfrog Group, said New Jersey hospitals scored well in the report except for "significant increases in hospital-acquired infection rates."

The report finds an uptick in MRSA, blood and urine infections in hospitals in the Garden State and across the nation.

She said the report gives Garden State residents a tool they can use when deciding where to go for care but "regardless of your hospital’s grade, you can go online and see how they did for certain areas and measures, and really use that as an opportunity to ask questions."

"Just because a hospital maybe didn’t do well in one particular area it doesn’t mean that your particular provider didn’t do so well," she said.

NJ hospitals that got C grades in the spring of 2023

CarePoint Health-Bayonne Medical Center Bayonne

Spring 2023 Grade-C

Fall 2022 Grade-C

Carepoint Health-Hoboken University Med. Ctr. Hoboken

Spring 2023 Grade-C

Fall 2022 Grade-C

CareWell Health Medical Center East Orange

Spring 2023 Grade-C

Fall 2022 Grade-D

CentraState Medical Center Freehold

Spring 2023 Grade-C

Fall 2022 Grade-C

Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center Livingston

Spring 2023 Grade-C

Fall 2022 Grade-C

HMH JFK University Medical Center Edison

Spring 2023 Grade-C

Fall 2022 Grade-B

Holy Name Medical Center Teaneck

Spring 2023 Grade-C

Fall 2022 Grade-C

Hudson Regional Hospital Secaucus

Spring 2023 Grade-C

Fall 2022 Grade-A

Shore Medical Center Somers Point

Spring 2023 Grade-C

Fall 2022 Grade-C

St. Francis Medical Center of Trenton Trenton

Spring 2023 Grade-C

Fall 2022 Grade-C

St. Joseph's University Medical Center Paterson

Spring 2023 Grade-C

Fall 2022 Grade-D

St. Joseph's Wayne Medical Center Wayne

Spring 2023 Grade-C

Fall 2022 Grade-D

Trinitas Regional Medical Center Elizabeth

Spring 2023 Grade-C

Fall 2022 Grade-C

University Hospital Newark

Spring 2023 Grade-C

Fall 2022 Grade-C

Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Camden

Spring 2023 Grade-C

Fall 2022 Grade-C

Not a single New Jersey hospital got a grade of D or F

New Jersey is the only state with 100% participation by hospitals in the survey. Perez-Hudgins said this demonstrates a commitment by all New Jersey hospitals to patient safety, quality and transparency.

In response to the report, Tom Scott, the CentraState president and CEO ,said “as a High Reliability Organization with Magnet status for nursing excellence, CentraState performs continuous, rigorous reviews of quality and safety measures to ensure that physicians, nurses and staff deliver outstanding care to all patients. Current Leapfrog grades reflect data from 2017 to 2019, where the most weighted section of the survey included pressure injuries. Since then, we have employed several clinical protocols regarding that measure that have shown great improvement, that we anticipate will be reflected in future grades once the older data cycles off."

John D’Angelo the vice president, chief medical & chief quality officer of Trinitas Regional Medical Center, said “patient safety is our priority. Moving forward on our journey toward becoming a high reliability organization, we continue to evaluate opportunities for improvement and implement best practices.”

