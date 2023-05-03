Is your hospital one of the best? The latest NJ safety grades
⚫ A new report gives most NJ hospitals high safety grades
⚫ More than 30 measures of preventable errors, accidents & injuries are reviewed
⚫ There was an uptick in serious hospital infections
The latest Leapfrog Group review of multiple measures of safety finds New Jersey ranks first among all states for the percentage of hospitals getting a grade of “A”.
In the new report, 51% of hospitals received an “A” safety grade, 26% got a grade of “B” while 22% of hospitals received a “C” Grade.
Not a single New Jersey hospital got a grade of D or F this time.
According to Adelisa Perez-Hudgins, the director of quality for the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute (a watchdog organization that works with the Leapfrog Group), New Jersey hospitals are continuing to make improvements on several fronts, but this year’s report does raise concerns about infection rates.
She said these include “MRSA infections, CLABSI infections which are infections in the blood, and CAUTI infections which are infections in the urine, these infections can cause significant harm, it can really be life or death for some patients.”
Why did this happen?
She said the uptick in infection rates, to a large degree, was caused by the stress of the COVID pandemic “that caused unprecedented strain in our communities, and a lot of it had to do with resources, capacity, competing priorities and really being able to stay on top of some of these hospital-wide infections.”
How to use the report
Perez-Hudgins said when New Jersey residents review the data, “they can use this information to decide where to go for care, and to ask their doctors and nurses, their hospital leaders questions about their patient safety results and their efforts.”
She noted New Jersey was the only state with a 100% hospital participation rate “which shows continues commitment and dedication by hospitals to patient safety, quality and transparency.”
NJ hospitals that got A grades in the spring of 2023
Atlanticare Reg. Medical Ctr. - City Campus Atlantic City
Spring 2023 Grade-A
Fall 2022 Grade-B
Atlanticare Reg. Medical Ctr. - Mainland Campus Pomona
Spring 2023 Grade-A
Fall 2022 Grade-B
Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell Pennington
Spring 2023 Grade-A
Fall 2022 Grade-A
Chilton Medical Center Pompton Plains
Spring 2023 Grade-A
Fall 2022 Grade-A
Community Medical Center Toms River
Spring 2023 Grade-A
Fall 2022 Grade-B
Cooper University Hospital Camden
Spring 2023 Grade-A
Fall 2022 Grade-A
Englewood Hospital and Medical Center Englewood
Spring 2023 Grade-A
Fall 2022 Grade-A
HMH Bayshore Medical Center Holmdel
Spring 2023 Grade-A
Fall 2022 Grade-A
HMH Hackensack University Medical Center Hackensack
Spring 2023 Grade-A
Fall 2022 Grade-A
HMH Jersey Shore University Medical Center Neptune
Spring 2023 Grade-A
Fall 2022 Grade-A
HMH Mountainside Medical Center Montclair
Spring 2023 Grade-A
Fall 2022 Grade-C
HMH Ocean University Medical Center Brick
Spring 2023 Grade-A
Fall 2022 Grade-B
HMH Old Bridge Medical Center Old Bridge
Spring 2023 Grade-A
Fall 2022 Grade-A
HMH Palisades Medical Center North Bergen
Spring 2023 Grade-A
Fall 2022 Grade-A
HMH Raritan Bay Medical Center Perth Amboy
Spring 2023 Grade-A
Fall 2022 Grade-A
HMH Riverview Medical Center Red Bank
Spring 2023 Grade-A
Fall 2022 Grade-A
Hunterdon Medical Center Flemington
Spring 2023 Grade-A
Fall 2022 Grade-A
Inspira Medical Center Elmer Elmer
Spring 2023 Grade-A
Fall 2022 Grade-A
Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill Mullica Hill
Spring 2023 Grade-A
Fall 2022 Grade-A
Inspira Medical Center Vineland Vineland
Spring 2023 Grade-A
Fall 2022 Grade-A
Jefferson Stratford Hospital Stratford
Spring 2023 Grade-A
Fall 2022 Grade-A
Jefferson Washington Township Hospital Turnersville
Spring 2023 Grade-A
Fall 2022 Grade-A
Monmouth Medical Center Long Branch
Spring 2023 Grade-A
Fall 2022 Grade-A
Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus Lakewood
Spring 2023 Grade-A
Fall 2022 Grade-B
Morristown Medical Center Morristown
Spring 2023 Grade-A
Fall 2022 Grade-A
Newton Medical Center Newton
Spring 2023 Grade-A
Fall 2022 Grade-B
Overlook Medical Center Summit
Spring 2023 Grade-A
Fall 2022 Grade-A
Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center Plainsboro
Spring 2023 Grade-A
Fall 2022 Grade-A
RWJ University Hospital Rahway Rahway
Spring 2023 Grade-A
Fall 2022 Grade-A
Saint Michael's Medical Center Newark
Spring 2023 Grade-A
Fall 2022 Grade-A
St. Luke's Warren Campus Phillipsburg
Spring 2023 Grade-A
Fall 2022 Grade-A
St. Mary's General Hospital Passaic
Spring 2023 Grade-A
Fall 2022 Grade-A
The Valley Hospital Ridgewood
Spring 2023 Grade-A
Fall 2022 Grade-A
Virtua Marlton Hospital Marlton
Spring 2023 Grade-A
Fall 2022 Grade-A
Virtua Voorhees Hospital Voorhees
Spring 2023 Grade-A
Fall 2022 Grade-A
NJ hospitals that got B grades in the spring of 2023
Cape Regional Medical Center Cape May
Spring 2023 Grade-B
Fall 2022 Grade-B
Capital Health Regional Medical Center Trenton
Spring 2023 Grade-B
Fall 2022 Grade-B
CarePoint Health-Christ Hospital Jersey City
Spring 2023 Grade-B
Fall 2022 Grade-C
Clara Maass Medical Center Belleville
Spring 2023 Grade-B
Fall 2022 Grade-B
HMH Pascack Valley Medical Center Westwood
Spring 2023 Grade-B
Fall 2022 Grade-A
HMH Southern Ocean Medical Center Manahawkin
Spring 2023 Grade-B
Fall 2022 Grade-C
Hackettstown Regional Medical Center Hackettstown
Spring 2023 Grade-B
Fall 2022 Grade-B
Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital Cherry Hill
Spring 2023 Grade-B
Fall 2022 Grade-A
Jersey City Medical Center Jersey City
Spring 2023 Grade-B
Fall 2022 Grade-B
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center Newark
Spring 2023 Grade-B
Fall 2022 Grade-B
RWJ University Hospital New Brunswick
Spring 2023 Grade-B
Fall 2022 Grade-B
RWJ University Hospital at Hamilton Hamilton
Spring 2023 Grade-B
Fall 2022 Grade-A
RWJ University Hospital Somerset Somerville
Spring 2023 Grade-B
Fall 2022 Grade-B
Saint Clare's Hospital of Denville Denville
Spring 2023 Grade-B
Fall 2022 Grade-A
Saint Clare's Hospital of Dover Dover NJ
Spring 2023 Grade-B
Fall 2022 Grade-C
Saint Peter's University Hospital New Brunswick
Spring 2023 Grade-B
Fall 2022 Grade-A
Virtua Mount Holly Hospital Mount Holly
Spring 2023 Grade-B
Fall 2022 Grade-B
Virtua Willingboro Hospital Willingboro
Spring 2023 Grade-B
Fall 2022 Grade-B
David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com
