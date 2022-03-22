Desperate for workers in NJ, Six Flags offering ‘premium wages’

JACKSON — Great news if you're looking for a job this summer along with a decent paycheck to go with it.

Six Flags Great Adventure has announced it will raise the hourly wage for ride operators up to $20 during its busiest times.

Security, lifeguards, and landscapers can up between $16 and $18 per hour, as well.

"Most positions will now pay from $15 to $20 per hour, and leadership positions will pay even more. We want to recruit team members who will maintain our high standards of safety and guest service, and it's crucial that we offer competitive wages to attract and retain these top employees," said park President John Winkler.

Potential job seekers can gain immediate interviews and land jobs in more than 10 diverse departments including rides, food service, retail, and lifeguarding in preparation for Six Flags Great Adventure's opening on April 2 and Hurricane Harbor's opening on May 14.

Tornado Slide at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Jackson, NJ (Photo Credit: Six Flags)

Six Flags Wild Safari opened on March 19, and the park is currently hiring tour guides and gate guards.

Most jobs at Six Flags are available to those 16 years of age and older, with select positions open to 14 and 15-year-olds. Most positions range from $15 to $20 per hour and full and part-time positions are available through Jan. 1, 2023.

To apply, complete a job application at www.sixflagsjobs.com or text FUN to 732-307-6688.

Job seekers can also visit the Six Flags Employment Center in person from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at 1 Six Flags Blvd; Jackson, NJ, located next to 607 Monmouth Road.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

