Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

FILE - Dolly Parton performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York on May 13, 2014. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) FILE - Dolly Parton performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York on May 13, 2014. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Dolly Parton was more than a musician, actor, author, philanthropist, or theme-park entrepreneur. Parton, who died Tuesday at age 80, occupied a space in our global cultural imagination — a figure of American mythology, someone best described as larger-than-life and then a little bit more. But from the very beginning, at the heart of everything she accomplished, she was a songwriter.

Selecting 11 songs across her many decades of recorded music is a fool’s errand, but there are some classics that stand above others. Here are a few across her discography — from country songs that challenge traditional gender dynamics to the greatest ballad ever committed to record.

Click the link above to learn the stories behind some of Dolly Parton's most iconic songs.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

🚨 Adrian Bautista was wanted in New Jersey for more than 12 years.

➡ Mexican authorities and INTERPOL arrested him in Mexico City last October.

⚖️ Bautista was extradited Friday to face a first-degree aggravated sexual assault charge.

A New Jersey fugitive wanted since 2013 is finally back in the state after spending more than a decade in Mexico.

Mexican authorities and INTERPOL arrested Adrian Bautista in Mexico City on Oct. 31, 2025.

Bautista, who is now in his early 50's, is charged with the aggravated sexual assault of a five-year-old girl, a first-degree offense. The Morris County Prosecutor's Office filed the charges against him on Sept. 16, 2013. According to the Newark FBI, he fled to New York and then to Mexico, where he stayed for years.

On Friday, Aug. 21, he was extradited to New Jersey through "Project Welcome Home." The federal program has been funding extraditions since 2004.

New Jersey 101.5 did not have attorney information for Bautista at the time of publication. Requests for court documents and an affidavit of probable cause were pending on Tuesday.

Two 15-year-olds face charges after a deadly Ewing crash involving a stolen car on Dec. 19, 2025 (Screenshot via NJOAG) Two 15-year-olds face charges after a deadly Ewing crash involving a stolen car on Dec. 19, 2025 (Screenshot via NJOAG)

⚠️ A stolen Kia crashed into a Subaru during a high-speed Ewing police chase.

➡️ A 13-year-old girl in the Subaru died the following day at a local hospital.

🔴 Three Ewing officers have been cleared of potential criminal charges in the crash.

Three local police officers are cleared of potential criminal charges for their roles in a Mercer County high-speed chase with a stolen car, which crashed into another vehicle, killing a young innocent bystander.

A trio of Ewing officers pursued a white Kia reported stolen, as it sped and swerved on local streets the evening of Dec. 19, 2025, as seen in dash camera video released in June by the state Attorney General’s Office.

On Tuesday, the Attorney General's Office said a state grand jury has voted not to file criminal charges against any of the officers involved in the pursuit.

Two juveniles, both 15, were charged in this incident.

One of them, the accused driver, is charged with aggravated manslaughter, death by auto, eluding, and other related offenses, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office confirmed to New Jersey 101.5 on Tuesday.

The other teen is charged with receiving a stolen vehicle. Both cases are active and pending.

Rescue workers in the Delaware River in Delran Tues., August 25, 2026 (CBS Philadelphia via YouTube) Rescue workers in the Delaware River in Delran Tues., August 25, 2026

🚨A woman disappeared after rescuing a young girl from the Delaware River

🚨First responders found her body Tuesday near Amico Island Park in Delran

🚨The search became a recovery effort using drones with sonar and thermal tech

DELRAN — First responders have recovered the body of a woman who rescued a young girl from the Delaware River but sacrificed her own life.

The woman went into the water at Amico Island Park, a county park in Delran, just before 4 p.m. to help a girl she saw struggling in the water near Rancocas Creek. The woman, identified by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office as Priscila Alvares Pereira Dos Santos of Delran, was able to push the girl towards the shore where bystanders pulled her to safety but then went under the water and did not resurface.

Her body was recovered Tuesday morning around 8:15 a.m. about 20 feet off a beach in the park. The identity of the girl and her relationship to Dos Santos were not disclosed. Swimming is not allowed at the park, according to the county.

The circumstances of Dos Santos' death are not considered suspicious.

(Townsquare Media File Photo with Hamilton Police Shield) (Townsquare Media File Photo with Hamilton Police Shield)

HAMILTON (Mercer) — Sergio Bichao, a former digital managing editor for New Jersey 101.5, was arrested Aug. 14 and charged with three indictable offenses involving child sexual abuse material, according to a criminal complaint reviewed by New Jersey 101.5.

According to the complaint, the 42-year-old faces two second-degree charges of endangering the welfare of a child. One alleges that he knowingly distributed an item depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of a child. The other alleges that he knowingly possessed such an item with the intent to distribute it.

Bichao also faces a third-degree charge of endangering the welfare of a child. That charge alleges knowing possession, viewing, or control of material depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of a child.

The complaint further alleges that Bichao shared a video depicting the sexual abuse of minors through an Instagram message on Jan. 15.

Average SAT scores for every NJ high school Average scores for the 2019-2020 school year are listed by county, from highest to lowest.

NJ towns paying the most taxes for public schools The 20 towns with the most expensive school tax portion of their average property tax bills. Listed in ascending order. This is 2025 data from the state Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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