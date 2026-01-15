Here's a question you probably never thought you'd here. Is New Jersey falling out of love with pizza? According to the latest trends, it's possible.

Recent reporting from the Wall Street Journal suggests that's potentially what's happening. However, this trend is based on national trends and national chains.

On a national level, sales have been dropping for this American classic. Papa John's and Pizza Hut, both here in New Jersey, are two examples of national chains effected by this trend.

So what does this all mean for New Jersey? Are we also shifting away from ordering pizza and moving toward other options? In my opinion, I don't think that's the case here, and here's why.

National vs New Jersey

National pizza chains were never really a big driver in the first place in the Garden State. Rather, they are part of the larger trend of what you'd find around the country.

And I can promise you New Jerseyans haven't fallen out of love with those particular chains. But again, those chains aren't the reason the Garden State is known for it's pizza in the first place.

It's our beloved local pizza shops. The ones you can't find anywhere else in the country. The ones where no other state can beat the quality of what a pizza pie should be.

Lucky for us

From what it appears, New Jersey's local pizzerias seem to be doing just fine. I can tell you in our house alone, we absolutely love our local pizza shop. I mean, where else in the country can you live where there's a different pizza shop just a couple of miles down the road?

It stinks that American's across the country seem to be falling out of love with their pizza. But let's face it, they don't know what pizza really is. Until you've had pizza from our area, you don't know true pizza.

