Popular New Jersey cookie is about to go sugar-free
Here's something anyone with a sweet tooth will find interesting. A favorite cookie in New Jersey is about to try something that's a bit different.
But first, is this even a good idea? Can you imagine enjoying a cookie that's known for having sugar and instead, having it be sugar-free?
Sounds interesting to say the least. And I personally think most consumers will be very curious to at least give this a try.
Oreos go sugar-free
Well, not in 2025, but they will soon once we ring in the new year. According to TODAY, "Mondelez International announced Oreo Zero Sugar, its first-ever sugar-free cookie sold in the U.S."
Rewind that statement for a minute. The first time ever in the U.S? For as hard as that is to believe, it's true.
That means this is essentially a new product for us in New Jersey. But now the question is, does New Jersey want to try this? Do we really want a sugar-free option in the Garden State?
A sweetless go-to?
Personally, I do think we'd try this. That curiosity will probably get the better of us, especially since a sugar-free version has never been sold here before.
This option will be offered in both the standard and double stuff varieties, and will feature sweetened alternatives in place of sugar. Again, curiosity will get the better of us.
New Jersey can expect to see this on store shelves beginning January 2026, and will be sold in a stand-up bag. So get your sugarless sweet tooth ready, sugar-free Oreos are coming.
