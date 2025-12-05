This hidden little gem we came across is exactly why New Jersey is such an amazing place to be. If you ever find yourself in either the Little Silver or Westfield areas, The Chocolate Bar is one of those places that greets you with small town pride.

Trust me, this truly is one of those hidden little gems that you always hear about.

As soon as we walked in we were greeted by a festive atmosphere with the sweet smells of chocolate all throughout the shop. Mindy, the owner, greeted us at the counter and couldn't have been more pleasant.

It was because of her that we learned that her husband Neil was the one responsible for all the delicious chocolate treats in the store. And boy is he creative.

My wife and I took our trip just a few weeks ahead of Halloween, so they had some special desserts made up to help celebrate the season. Just check out these creative masterpieces?

From fall, to winter, and beyond

Now that we're past Thanksgiving, you're sure to find some holiday themed treats as well (more pics below).

Need a place to get some work done? The Chocolate Bar also has a nice sitting area which is perfect for you, your laptop, and of course some sweet treats.

In fact, that's exactly what my wife and I did. We sat down to over expenses while enjoying a couple of hot coffees and chocolate covered strawberries. They were amazing (And yes, we went back for seconds... and thirds).

Hidden affordable chocolate shop in Little Silver, NJ

The photos above are all from the Little Silver location, but The Chocolate Bar has two shops, with the other one located in Westfield, NJ.

Check out the full backstory and everything they have to offer at their website by going here. Trust me, Mindy and Neil will not disappoint.

