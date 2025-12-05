When it comes to the best food, our region knows best. I'm of course talking about New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

New Jersey in particular has it's battles with both our neighboring states regarding certain categories of food. It's always about that pride of who has the best.

Take Pennsylvania, for example. Philly is known for having amazing cheesesteaks, but New Jersey gives them a run for their money with their very own version that's just as great.

The big question, however, is which one is more superior? And that same kind of battle happens with New Jersey and New York regarding who has the best pizza?

Regardless of what we think, one thing's for sure. Our part of the country absolutely has some of the best food in the nation.

The best, but...

Which is why it was a bit shocking to see what bagel emerged as the absolute best in the nation at BagelFest, which was held at Citi Field, NY. Unfortunately, not a single local bagel shop landed the top spot.

Not in New Jersey, New York, or Pennsylvania. And that's a head scratcher since we flat out know we have the best bagels (See Jeff Deminski's post about another local New Jersey shop that won the top spot in a separate ranking).

So which bagel shop took the top spot as having the best bagels in the country? Hold on to your horses, because this place isn't anywhere close to use.

The best bagel is in... Texas???

Yup, you read that right. According to ABC 7, "Starship Bagel in the Dallas/Fort Worth-area walked away with the top honor." Sorry if that's like salt in the wound, but that really stings.

No disrespect to the bagel shop, however. In fact, I personally want a bagel from Starship Bagel in Texas just for kicking every other bagels butts in our area. However, I still stand firm when I say the best bagels in the nation are right here in New Jersey.

You may have won this battle, Texas, but there's no way you're going to win the bagel war. That battle is between us, and our neighboring states.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.