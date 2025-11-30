It's rather interesting of how this topic came up. Is there a problem with iced coffee in New Jersey? And, is there a reason some in New Jersey avoid getting iced coffee in the first place?

No, this isn't any kind of breaking news, nor is this based on any kind of study of incident. Rather, it came up thanks to the opinions of myself and my colleague, Dan Alexander.

It all boils to how strong or weak the coffees are. According to Dan, iced coffee in New Jersey is just too weak. Me, on the other sand, feel iced coffee in the state is just fine.

Let me explain.

The iced coffee issue

It all boils down to the amount of ice that's often served in iced coffee. When it melts, it waters down the coffee and makes it flavorless. And thus, why some don't like getting it.

I, on the other hand feel iced coffee is just fine. It's supposed to have ice in it anyway, which we know will melt. I personally feel if you get iced coffee that you just drink it fast. Simple.

Well, here's the common ground we came to that all New Jersey coffee shops should start doing with their iced coffee.

Coffee up the cubes

There are very select places in New Jersey that already do this, but not nearly enough. Why not put ice cubes made of coffee into the iced coffee? That would be amazing if every place that served iced coffee in New Jersey did that.

Yes, I know, not a big pressing issue in New Jersey, but still an interesting topic.

