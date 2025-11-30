When it comes to holiday decorations, there are many things to consider. The pressing issues that will define what the holiday season means to you.

When it comes to Christmas lights, do you prefer the ones that blink? Or, do you prefer the ones that remain steady? The non-blinkers, sort of speak.

I know in our house, this is always this debate. I personally don't mind some motion and flickering in the lights. My wife, on the other hand, can't stand the lights that blink.

Every year it's a compromise, which I'm sure it is in so many households across New Jersey. But that got me wondering about how we really feel about those holiday lights.

When it comes to those colorful decorations, do we prefer blinking, or non-blinking? And for the sake of lights that go in motion, we'll include them in the blink category.

I asked this during my Sunday morning show, which always gives a good gauge of what our New Jersey audience is thinking. And the answers you gave were telling.

According to you, we're split three ways. Of the listeners who participated, about a third of them said blinking, and another third said non-blinking.

And that final third? They said a combination of both. Meaning some blink, and some don't. Makes sense I suppose.

So the bottom line is this. In New Jersey, we're even divided when it comes to Christmas lights. In a way, it's kind of fitting to not agree on this in a state like New Jersey.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.