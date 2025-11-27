(Updated 11/27/25)

The holiday season has once again arrived in the Great Garden State, which is full of cheer, family, friends, and more. And now that the holidays have officially arrived, your opportunity to get photos with Santa is now underway for 2025.

For some reason every time we get to this time of year, it's like someone threw a brick onto the accelerator pedal of life. In the blink of an eye, we'll be saying farewell to 2025 and hello to 2026.

And that couldn't be any truer than right here in the Great Garden State. One tradition in particular that's managed to hold on through time, especially here in New Jersey, is the ability to get your photo taken with Santa.

No matter what life throws at us, we can always count on New Jersey's malls to come through with a space for Santa to land his sleigh. And this year, he'll be busier than ever traveling up and down the Garden State just to see you before the big Christmas holiday arrives.

Santa's sole mission at our malls remains the same - to take a photo with you, your friends, and family (and yes, your four-legged friends, too). But as mentioned above, this time of year flies by, so grab those pictures with the big guy before it's too late.

Come Christmas Eve, Santa heads back to the North Pole to get ready for his trip around the world.

A list of NJ malls where you can get photos with Santa for the 2025 holiday season The annual New Jersey tradition is back for the 2025 holiday season, along with pet photos, special events, exclusive sensory sessions, and more. Malls are listed in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

