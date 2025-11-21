New Jersey is full of wonderful, historic places. No matter where you are in the state, there's always some sort of history that'll make you be amazed.

And this couldn't be any truer than when it comes to our great New Jersey lighthouses. In fact, one of New Jersey's most popular events brings you to most of our lighthouses every October.

That event would be the lighthouse challenge, which takes place every October. And one of the lighthouses that participates in the challenge are the Twin Lights in Highlands, NJ.

Never been? Here's a quick tour from four years ago when I took my twin sons out to check it out. Then we'll dive into the details of their annual Winterfest celebration, which includes lighting up the decorations of the south tower.

Visiting historic Twin Lights in Highlands, NJ: Photos A virtual tour of the historic Twin Lights National Landmark. Please note that this particular tour was conducted in 2021 while COVID restrictions were still in place. Since then, all mask and COVID related restrictions have been lifted. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Navesink Twin Light House in Highlands, NJ - View from the south light looking north Mike Brant TSM loading...

2025 Twin Lights Annual Winterfest

Although the Twin Lights make a fantastic day trip all year round, the magic really comes alive just after Thanksgiving with their annual Winterfest celebration.

According to the Twin Lights Historical Facebook page, the 2025 Annual Winterfest celebration is slated to take place on Saturday, Nov. 29, from Noon to 6:30 p.m.

Festivities include kids crafts, along with hot chocolate, and the countdown to lighting the south tower holiday lights (more details on this years even can be found here).

The Twin Lights of New Jersey really is a historical wonder, and one worth visiting any time of the year. Not only will you learn a lot about New Jersey, you'll also get to experience some spectacular views from up above.

Get to know the lighthouses of NJ: Photos A look at New Jersey's lighthouses and fun facts, as well as those that participated in the 2025 Lighthouse Challenge. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.