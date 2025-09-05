Behold the New Jersey bagel.

Are there many things better? It’s one of those small but important pleasures when you live in New Jersey.

Bagels, Cream Cheese Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Now it’s hard to go wrong with almost any random bagel shop. They’re almost always going to be good.

What’s not good? Bagels from chains. Also, frozen bagels from grocery stores. These should be punishable by a jail term.

Again, almost any local bagel joint is going to be good. But then there are some that stand out and are great. Beyond great. Dare I say…best?

Man, Bagel shop Photo by Zoshua Colah on Unsplash loading...

Fodor’s Travel recently put out their picks for 15 Best Bagel Shops in America.

Four were from New York State. Only one was from New Jersey. (Personally, all 15 should have been from New Jersey.)

The best bagel you can get in New Jersey and one of the 15 best in the United States is Teaneck Road Hot Bagels.

“New York’s neighbor took notes and followed through with a bagel shop that has developed an understandably cult-like following for over 30 years. Enjoy the light, fluffy, perfectly symmetrical Kosher rounds before venturing into the city, or stay put after realizing that New Jersey has been quietly churning out food that will give any state a run for its money.”

The shop was appreciative, expressing their gratitude on Instagram, saying, “Always an honor to be included with the best in the business. We will continue doing what we have done for over 30 years and making NJ's best bagels!”

If you haven’t tried them, they’re at 976 Teaneck Road.

Hot Bagels, Shop Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Read More Here

Way to go, Teaneck!